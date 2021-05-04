The Okanagan Regional Library is looking for your favourite recipes for an upcoming community cookbook. Do you have Mom’s favourite baking recipes? (Annelie Krumm photo)

The Okanagan Regional Library is looking for your favourite recipes for an upcoming community cookbook. Do you have Mom’s favourite baking recipes? (Annelie Krumm photo)

COLUMN: A taste of maternal memories

Okanagan Regional Library to publish community cookbook

When I think of my mom, I think of many things — love, kindness, strength, and baking. There’s just something about her chocolate chip cookies that taste so much better when she makes them (trust me, I’ve tried many times to replicate them — it can’t be done!)

Many of our family traditions are based around my mother’s baking. Cinnamon buns and cheesecakes at Christmas, lemon meringue pie for Easter and every time we made a trip to Alberta to visit our family, you better believe we were never without Tupperware containers filled to the brim with cookies, brownies and the ultimate favourite, Jackie Squares.

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo points to correct recipe after New York Times botches batch of bars

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Feeding the family

To everyone outside of my family, these treats are called Confetti Squares. Simply made with just four ingredients, butter, peanut butter, butterscotch chips, and rainbow marshmallows; they are extremely sugary and have a chewy gooey texture. They are so rich and sweet, sometimes I can only eat just one (but only sometimes.)

The squares received the new moniker from my family because my Grandma Jackie loved these squares so much that my mom always had to bring them for her. After she passed, every time someone enjoyed the sweet, peanut buttery, butterscotch perfection they would remark, “Oh, Grandma loved these squares!” and from then on we just called them her squares and everyone knew what we were talking about.

These squares are special to me not only because they remind me of my childhood, but they also remind me of two important women in my life, my mom, who I am so lucky to get to spend so much time with and my Grandma Jackie who I only got to spend the first five years of my life with.

Every time I bite into one of these squares, memories of her sweet demeanor and me riding around on her cane like it was a pony come flooding back to me.

In many households, there is a recipe that is held near and dear to the heart. The Okanagan Regional Library would love to have you share yours with the community and you can even win prizes for entering your recipe.

At the end of the year, recipes will be selected and published in an Okanagan Regional Library Community Cookbook for all to enjoy. To participate, just head to www.libraryplus.ca and click on Submit a Recipe. I can’t wait to taste all your favourite snacks, meals and desserts.

Kayley Robb is an assistant community librarian at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columnistcooking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: Grandmother’s Day
Next story
Salmon Arm, Sicamous yard waste collection this week

Just Posted

A B.C. numbered compay has applied for a groundwater licence to be used for bottling water from a property at 3030 40th St. SE. (Google maps image)
More information on Salmon Arm water licence application surfaces

Applicant says nothing finalized, they are exploring opportunities to expand local business

Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7pm tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Column: Reflecting on the importance of nurses and the life lessons they offer

Council Report by Louise Wallace Richmond

(Pexels/Contributed)
May showers expected after dry April in the Okanagan

It’s going to be a wet month for the Okanagan

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Salmon Arm’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore held its grand opening on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. On hand to witness the grand opening ribbon cutting were, from left, Mayor Alan Harrison, Habitat for Humanity Kamloops board chair Gail Wichmann, Habitat executive director Bill Miller, building owner Bill Laird and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Habitat for Humanity’s Salmon Arm ReStore breathes life into rebuilt location

Following grand opening May 1, store will be open Mondays through Saturdays

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Vernon Jubilee Hospital registered nurse Amy Novakowski stands beside a Panda Warmer in the hospital’s women and children’s health services unit. <ins>The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and Vernon’s Pure Country radio station will try to raise money to replace the aging panda warmers in the 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon slated for Thursday, May 27.</ins> (VJHF photo)
Virtual Okanagan radiothon returns to airwaves

18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon on Vernon’s Pure Country FM to run for 12 hours Thursday, May 27, raising funds for VJH equipment

James Miller, the managing editor at the Penticton Herald, is running for Jake Kimberley’s vacated council seat. (Submitted)
James Miller announces bid for Penticton council

Managing editor at the Penticton Herald would keep his position if elected

Enrolment is up overall in the district. Photo: Nakusp Elementary School
Nakusp Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 exposures

There are staff constraints due to isolation requirements

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Professor asks UBC to reconsider Dr. Henry’s honorary degree, cites conflict of interest

‘At the minimum, please consider postponing it to after the current public health emergency is over’: Sumeet Gulati

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Community court opening this week in Kelowna

Integrated court will focus on offenders struggling with addiction, mental health or homelessness

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

Most Read