Serena Caner, registered dietician

Column: Break out your bicycle

By Serena Caner, Observer contributor

“Bike to Work Week” is May 28-June 2nd

The first time I took an interest in cycling was in grade eleven, when my crush mentioned he was joining the mountain bike team.

I showed up to the first try-out with my rigid commuter bike. The coach had made a course that included going over a small log.

Not yet understanding the physics of mountain biking, I pedaled full-force, hitting the log straight-on. My body continued its forward motion, landing on the crossbar of my bike. Needless to say, I did not make the team (or get the guy).

However, I did continue riding my bike, commuting to school, and it has been an activity I have enjoyed ever since.

There are many advantages to biking besides being good for the environment and your health. Bikes don’t cost you any money at the gas station.

You don’t have to parallel park a bike.

You can’t get a parking ticket. You don’t have to pay for insurance. However, I can already hear the excuses being conjured in your head: there are too many hills (agreed!), I am too slow for my partner, I don’t want to arrive at my destination all sweaty, my knees get too sore.

While these may be legitimate complaints, there is a solution: the electric-assist bike.

The electric-assist bike is similar to a regular bike, but has a battery that you can turn on at any point to assist your own pedaling.

The battery can last about 100 km and can be recharged in a regular household electric outlet. Using an e-bike is not cheating because even with the assist, you still have to pedal.

It enables people of all fitness levels to bike easily around hilly environments like Salmon Arm and arrive to their destination less sweaty. And they are super fun.

Next week is Bike to Work Week, and I challenge you all to take your bikes out of the garage, pump up the tires, oil the chains and take it for a test ride.

If cycling seems daunting, consider trying an electric bikes and see what a difference it makes!

Previous story
Fun fundraiser back at Carlin

Just Posted

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

School bus changes coming for September

Salmon Arm downtown students to get bus service, other riders will have to find their own way

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 800 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Shuswap Lake still on the rise, but rate slows

Regional district recommends residents make an evacuation plan.

B.C. Interior flood risk diminishing

Snowmelt receding but rainfall impact remains a concern

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

High water forces closure of a boat launch on Shuswap Lake

Boat launch on Eagle Bay Road shut down, two others in Sorrento remain open

Column: Break out your bicycle

By Serena Caner, Observer contributor “Bike to Work Week” is May 28-June… Continue reading

Column: Not complicated to catch course fish

By James Murray, Observer contributor What do northern pike minnows and carp… Continue reading

Most Read