Column: Gardening good for the soul and a healthy distraction

Communities in bloom by Deb Heap

By Deb Heap

Contributor

As I write this, I am reflecting on what is going on around us and how it has changed what I planned to cover this month.

Beyond the fear of the pandemic, I am seeing a genuine generosity of spirit that gives me hope for a positive outcome.

There are also the instances of greed in social media that have gone viral, but most of it is likely rooted in fear and should not be judged too harshly, as everyone handles the fear of the unknown differently.

The column I had planned was about preparing for spring and dividing and sharing plants with your neighbours and the community. This theme coincides well with the sense of community, sharing and generosity that will ultimately get us through the health and economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus.

Read more: Exploring the benefits of compost teas for gardening

Read more: UBC Okanagan scientist offers gardening tips

We all must behave responsibly until the worst of this passes, but I encourage everyone to get out in their yards as the snow melts and enjoy the longer sunny days and spring weather. Divide plants in anticipation of being able to share them with others. Plant a garden that makes you more self-sufficient, but also plant extra rows for those that may need help. Plant some fast growing spinach and radishes that will be ready quickly to enjoy fresh garden produce to lift your spirits and improve your health.

Gardening is good for the soul. I have always found getting out, digging in the dirt and seeing the signs of new growth on the trees and vegetation coming out of the earth to be therapeutic.

COVID-19 may be a new disease with no known cure at this time, but fresh air, sunshine and connecting with mother earth is always good for whatever ails you.

If you need help, don’t be afraid to reach out. We are all in this together and maybe, just maybe, we will all come out the other end better for having survived this crisis.

Deb Heap is the chair of the Sicamous Communities in Bloom committee.

debheap@hotmail.com

Sicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 closes North Okanagan playgrounds

Just Posted

Column: It’s not panic to heed rational, informed strategies on COVID-19

The View From Here by Martha Wickett

Update: Shuswap volunteer first responders stop responding

Concerns around disease transmission and equipment issues led to decision

Sicamous residents urged to remain calm in the face of COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Terry Rysz urged residents to cooperate and heed government advice on the virus.

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Craft Beer Market in Kelowna to help out staff affected by COVID-19 layoffs

CRAFT is giving 100% of all CRAFT gift card and apparel sales to staff affected by layoffs

COVID-19: Help for agriculture industry as Farm Credit Canada receives $5B increase

The increase will give the agriculture industry more flexibility to tackle coming challenges

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

Okanagan couple among 842 stuck in cruise ship docked in Hawaii

Holland America cruise ship MS Maasdam has been docked in Honolulu since Mar. 19

LETTER: More efforts needed to stop spread of COVID-19

People in Summerland not all practicing social distancing

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

Lake Country residents embrace the little things during COVID-19 pandemic

A look at some feel-good moments over the last week

Okanagan teacher teams up with special student to brighten people’s day during dark times

Ryan Price uses dance to help children with diverse abilities

Most Read