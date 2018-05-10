Column: Meet and eat from your local farmers

One of my favourite places to visit in a new town is the farmer’s market.

I remember the sticky-bun lady in Prince George, my $4 jar of thimbleberry jam, my loaf of bread made from wheat grown and processed from the baker’s farm.

Eating their food creations, I momentarily connected with these strangers, knowing that if we lived in the same place, we would be friends.

Now that spring has arrived, there is ample opportunity to eat fresh, local food and support our local food producers. Some opportunities include:

Community Supported Agriculture (C.S.A.):

C.S.A. is about forming a relationship between a farm and a community of supporters.

It connects people directly with their food source. For farmers, it provides a source of income at their time of highest expense (early spring). Consumers purchase a share in the season’s harvest and receive a weekly box of fresh, delicious, sustainably-produced food all summer long. Some C.S.A.’s in the Salmon Arm area include:

Highcroft Farm: www.highcroft-farm.com

Enderberry Farm: www.enderberryfarm.ca

The Radical Bloom: theradicalbloom.ca

Farmers Markets: are a community gathering of local artisans, farmers and foodies. There are often pets on leashes, children roaming and music and entertainment. Meet the people who grow your food and taste what they have to offer. Many Farmer’s Markets are opening this week:

Salmon Arm Community Market: Every Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5th Ave. and 5th St. SW (behind Centanoka Mall)

All Organic Farm Market: Wednesdays at Uptown Askews 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sorrento Village Farmer’s Market: Saturdays 8 to noon at 1240 TransCanada Highway (Sorrento Shoppers Plaza)

Enderby Open Air Market: Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at City Hall Parking Lot.

There are also farms that can be visited and bought from directly. Good websites to find out about the farms near you:

http://shuswaptourism.ca/do/food-wine-farms/local-food-listings

http://www.buylocalbc.org/buy-local-buy-fresh-thompson-shuswap

So come out and celebrate delicious foods grown in the Shuswap!

-Serena Caner is a registered dietitian who works at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.