Column: Salmon Arm Fair a success for Shuswap 4-H Club

By Scarlett Hutchison

Special to the Observer

The recent Salmon Arm Fair was a marvellous time for members of the Shuswap 4-H Club.

Local 4-H members entered a number of projects and the kids were thrilled by the public’s response. It was an amazing experience talking to visitors, interacting with them and showing off the projects.

Projects on display included: rabbit, sheep, beef, dog, photography, showmanship, educational displays and Cloverbuds (for younger 4-H members).

Our club had other projects that were unable to be shown at the fair this year, such as poultry, horse and goat. We hope they may be able to exhibit again in future years.

Our 4H club has many more projects waiting for a young mind to unfold and learn, with our motto being “Learn to do by doing.”

The 4H Food Booth brought together many 4-H clubs from the local area, with kids, leaders and parents from different clubs volunteering together. The booth was a place where we served food, bonded and laughed! The food booth had numerous sponsors and volunteers and we want to give a special thank you to Blackwell Dairy for being one of our sponsors, providing us with a fridge full of hundreds of bottles of chocolate milk.

Our club is one of six local 4H clubs, with many different projects being available as options.

If you are wanting more information or would like to join the Shuswap 4-H Club, please email us at shuswap4hclub@gmail.com .

We are happy to welcome new members to 4-H and our club. Follow the club on Instagram @Shuswap4h – where you can see some of our club projects.

