Column: Salmon Arm Fair an invaluable learning experience for 4-H clubs

By Scarlett Hutchison,

Shuswap 4-H Club reporter

The Shuswap 4-H Club had another fantastic year at the Salmon Arm Fair, with many entries submitted including cows, dogs, rabbits, cavies, goats, sheep, fibre arts and photography.

Some of the competing 4-H clubs in this year’s fair were Shuswap 4-H, Yellowhead 4-H, Shuswap Barriere 4-H, Deep Creek Beef 4-H, Okanagan Shuswap Lamb 4-H and Lakeview 4-H. This weekend we all learned, had fun, and enjoyed Salmon Arm’s 124th Fair.

Many of us had long days of prepping and showing animals, assisting our own and other clubs, and helping out in the 4-H food booth to raise money for the 4-H district. We would like to thank this year’s main sponsors, Save On Foods and the Enderby Lion’s Club, as well as the Wholesale Club in Vernon. Volunteers from both the Enderby Lions Club and the Sorrento Lions Club were doing shifts in the food booth to help out the 4-H district fundraiser. And a big thanks to Joy deVos for making the 4-H food booth happen!

We would like to give thanks to the Salmon Arm Fair and the community of Salmon Arm for coming out and encouraging all of the 4-H clubs in attendance. It means a lot to our members for this fair is an incredible learning experience, with a few members showing their animals or entering the non-animal projects for the first time.

Some Shuswap 4-H members will be attending the Barrier Ag Expo later this month; members are also excited for next year’s fair season.

