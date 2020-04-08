Coming together to Do Some Good in the Shuswap

Salmon Arm Observer joins local tech company to support community causes

It’s time to celebrate all the good being done in the Shuswap.

Black Press Media and the Salmon Arm Observer/Eagle Valley News have partnered with Kelowna-based technology company Do Some Good, with the goal of sharing all the good being done by individuals, volunteers, non-profit organizations, community groups and businesses in the area.

The partnership will result in increased reach and exposure for local causes and community groups and recognize the people and businesses who make an impact in their local communities.

Black Press cares about the communities we operates in. We want to acknowledge all the good happening in our communities and help local causes and community groups. Our partnership with Do Some Good is a way to bring more support to local causes, recognize people and businesses that give back in their community and allow our employees to be more engaged in the communities they work in.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Do Some Good, a homegrown B.C. technology platform,” Black Press B.C. Interior South Division president Dave Hamilton said.

Do Some Good is a social enterprise that cares about building stronger communities. Their platform and app help connect people, charitable organizations, and businesses to make a meaningful impact in communities all across Canada and easily help their local community in times of need.

“The Shuswap has long been rich with individuals, organizations and businesses that selflessly go out of their way to support others and their communities,” said Observer/EVN editor Lachlan Labere. “This partnership with Do Some Good is a terrific way to recognize, celebrate and support them and, of course, give thanks.”

The partnership will first roll out from Princeton to Golden, with plans for expansion to the balance of Black Press publications throughout B.C. and Alberta. The mission of the partnership is to leverage the power of technology to create stronger communities.

Samantha Williams, Do Some Good’s chief operating officer, said her team is very excited about the partnership with Black Press.

“Whether you’re an individual, community group, non-profit or business, the Do Some Good platform and mobile app is a hub where you can share good stories, find volunteer positions, support local causes, create and manage community events, and do so much more. These connections matter now more than ever,” she said.

Visit dosomegood.ca to start sharing your good stories and to support your local community.

