Communities in Bloom reccomends ‘growing a row’ this spring

When I was planning columns for 2020, my theme for April was spring cleaning. I planned to write about the community clean up, the new unsightly premises by-law and ways we can all help to spruce things up. I pride myself on my ability to move on to Plan B when things go off the rails. This year I am being tested.

Spring is late, the community cleanup has been cancelled (for now) and anything involving people getting together to form a work crew is out of the question, so let’s focus on Plan B.

The supply chain has been disrupted. Physical distancing means more staff and space are required to serve less customers and problems with farm workers could result in shortages of things we have come to rely on. Realistically it will cost more for the necessities of life for the foreseeable future. We cannot do everything ourselves, but we can grow our own food and it is not too late to get started.

Sicamous has a wonderful climate for growing fruit and vegetables and you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make it happen. Start your tender crops inside from seed (tomatoes, peppers). Cut sections of your lawn and turn it upside down, in a few weeks you can break up the chunks and have instant fertile soil for tomatoes, beans and greens. For those of you that want to take baby steps, Intersperse some veggies in your flower beds. If you already have a large garden, consider growing a row or donating excess harvest to the food bank.

If you do not have a yard but would like to plant, weed, and pick, let me know or contact the Sicamous Harvest Registry through the Facebook link. There may be opportunities to expand the Harvest Registry to include plots that can’t be gardened by absent, sick, or elderly homeowners. As well the United Church is offering raised garden beds to anyone interested in raising flowers or vegetables. I am hoping this could be the year to really kick start a food sharing and supply program for Sicamous.

I don’t want to totally abandon the cleanup theme this month. If like me you get a great sense of satisfaction from cleaning things up and clearing away clutter and you have dealt with your own yard, I encourage you to offer help to neighbours that need a hand. The unsightly premises bylaw has reduced the time to act on complaints from 30 days to 14 days, but I would love to see us focus our energies on helping each other as a first course of action.

Please share any of your gardening or clean up good news stories. I would love to hear them.

