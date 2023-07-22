Community art installation to snake its way through Sicamous

Taunia Oddy (right) and daughter Lyz Klem paint palm-sized rocks to start the Sicamous rock snake near the trail by Finlayson Park Friday, July 21, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

A community art project is slithering its to Sicamous.

Taunia Oddy saw the idea for a rock snake painting project on a Facebook page from her hometown of Fort Frances, Ont. She moved to Sicamous a few years ago and wanted to be part of something fun and crafty for all ages.

“I’ve painted rocks for years for myself for fun and I just thought, ‘What a great idea to bring that out here,’” said Oddy.

After putting out feelers on Shuswap community pages, Oddy said she received more responses than she could have imagined and that people seem incredibly excited to get in on the joint art project.

A rock snake is simply that; an arrangement of painted rocks in a long winding shape resembling a snake.

“There is no specific date or anything,” said Oddy. “I will start the snake itself with a painted head.”

The snake will be located at the walking trail across from Finlayson Park, in the area that is lit at night. The head will begin there and the slithering stone serpent will continue towards Kappel Street on the trail.

“We’ll just keep adding and see how long we can make it.”

Oddy suggests people use rocks no bigger than the palm of their hand, otherwise the snake can get bulky in shape. Anyone can paint a rock and add their design to the snake, and there is no theme – anything (appropriate and family-friendly) is acceptable.

“Even tourists are welcome to join in,” said Oddy.

Oddy explained she had gone on a trip with her daughter to Peru two years ago and, following a tradition to hide painted rocks around her hometown, brought some to hide at Machu Picchu and in other areas. She left a social media handle and contact information on the rocks and said she got responses from other people visiting the site who had found the rocks.

“We had painted Canadian things like the flag, moose, beavers, so it was fun to hear about them,” she laughed.

Oddy said while the rock snake didn’t need official approval, she did speak to Jamie Sherlock, recreation programmer and Darrell Symbaluk, the district’s operations manager. Symbaluk recommended the site because no grass needs to be cut and no weed maintenance is done near the trail.

The first proposed location was right in Finlayson Park, but Oddy feared people might use the stones to damage nearby buildings if they were that close.

“I hope people don’t destroy it,” she said. “I will be checking on it, if not every day, then every other day. And I enjoy doing different crafts, especially with kids.”

Oddy has started a Facebook page called Sicamous Rocks and is engaging the public to find a name for the rock snake.

