Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

Financial aid available to those who have graduated in region within past five years

Summerland Secondary School students prepare to receive their diplomas in this June, 2017 photo. Students who have graduated from high school within the past five years may be eligible for bursaries from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen. (Black Press file photo)

More than $50,000 worth of bursaries from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen are available for recent high school graduates from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

The community foundation is offering bursaries ranging from $250 to $3,000 to those who have graduated from a high school within the regional district in the past five years.

The bursaries are given based on financial need and do not rely on academic achievements. They do not need to be repaid.

“We now have 10 different endowment funds that will be offering bursaries to local students,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of grants and community initiatives at the community foundation. “These endowment funds were created by local donors who believe in the value of education and its power to improve quality of life for an individual and their family. Each endowment fund has certain specifications about who they want their funds to be awarded to.”

The Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts was established after community leader Sharon Amos passed away. The fund awards bursaries to students pursuing education in music and arts, preferably performing arts.

The Dr. John and Kathy Scarfo Bursary Fund awards to students who live an active and healthy lifestyle and who are pursuing education in an effort to improve life for themselves and their families.

The South Okanagan Aboriginal Education Fund was established in 2013 by anonymous donors from the area. Shortly after the announcement of this new fund, another anonymous donor donated an additional $10,000 to the bursary.

The Thea Haubrich Legacy Fund was created after the tragic death of Thea Haubrich in 2013. She was a leading practitioner and promoter of encaustic art. The endowment fund was established with the goal of providing ongoing financial support to artists, with a focus on encaustic art, wanting to further their education.

The Okanagan Fest-of-Ale Bursary Fund provides bursaries to students pursing their second year of post-secondary education in the brewing industry or intermediate level, accredited online courses in the brewing industry.

Culver Family Bursary Fund is open to a student entering at least the second year of an undergraduate degree program, or entering a graduate program, with a focus on the humanities, which may include modern languages or linguistics, classic languages, native languages, philosophy, anthropology or sociology.

Lynn and Brian Jackson Endowment for Fine Arts is open to students pursuing post-secondary education in a fine arts program at a university, college, or trade school which grants recognized degrees or certificates.

Irene and Charles Armstrong Bursary Fund is open to students who are pursuing post-secondary education and have permanent mental health impairment.

L&R Supplementary Bursary Fund is open to students who are pursuing any form of education to upgrade employment qualification.

Kaleden Bursary Fund students applying must live or have lived in the Kaleden area (including Twin Lakes/White Lake Road and St. Andrews by the Lake).

For more information, specific funding criteria, and application forms, please visit the community foundation’s website at www.cfso.net/grants/apply-for-a-bursary.

The deadline for applications is June 1.

