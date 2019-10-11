Finz Resort’s annual charity tournament was the best yet. This year’s recipients were the Shuswap Fire Department and the Shuswap Search and Rescue team. Through the generous support of many local individuals and businesses, $5,685 was raised for each group. From left, Finz Resort’s John Tymstra, Finz Resort’s Janice Perrault, Shuswap fire chief Gary Hoult and Finz Resort’s Craig Russenholt. (Contributed) Finz Resort’s annual charity tournament was the best yet. This year’s recipients were the Shuswap Fire Department and the Shuswap Search and Rescue team. Through the generous support of many local individuals and businesses, $5,685 was raised for each group. From left, Finz Resort’s John Tymstra, Finz Resort’s Janice Perrault, Shuswap fire chief Gary Hoult and Finz Resort’s Craig Russenholt. (Contributed)

Community golfs to support Shuswap fire department, search and rescue

Finz Resort holds most successful annual charity golf event, raises more than $11,000

