Community input requested for 4th Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway

Sponsors would like suggestions for nominees for the 2021 gift of refurbished vehicle

The Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway has returned, thanks to local businesses.

Sponsors Kal Tire, Braby Motors, Fix Auto Collison and SASCU Financial Group would like the community to help them give a vehicle and gifts to a family in the Shuswap.

“Tell us how a reliable refurbished vehicle could change the life of a family in need,” said Derick Miller, general manager of Fix Auto Salmon Arm.

Dan Burt, manager of Kal Tire in Salmon Arm, said now, more than ever, residents need to look out for neighbours and other community members who are hurting.

“We know there are families who are facing challenges where this gift could really make a difference,” he said.

Sheri Greeno with SASCU Financial Group reiterated the need for the community’s help in suggesting nominees.

“Help us make Christmas brighter for a family that this gift could make a big difference to their 2022.”

Story submissions of 400 words or less nominating a Shuswap-based family can be emailed by Nov. 25 to ShuswapChristmasCar@gmail.com. No self-nominations permitted and the family must be based in the Shuswap. Nominators are reminded to include their own contact details for the committee to follow up if their submission is selected.

“The community we have here is amazing,” remarked Justin Braby, sales manager at Braby Motors. “Let’s do this together.”

Last year’s emotional event can be seen at: https://youtu.be/YvrYuHVXQps.

