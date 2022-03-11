Community pride: Sicamous siblings tackle trash strewn along Highway 1

Savannah and Serge Magee stand next to the pile of garbage they collected from the ditches along Highway 1 by the Kerr Road intersection on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Jeanine Goode photo)

Garbage along the highway near their home prompted a Sicamous family to do their own community clean up.

On Tuesday, March 8, Jeanine Goode and her kids Savannah Magee, 11, and Serge Magee, 6, grabbed gloves and garbage bags and left their Stepp Pit Road residence to the Kerr Road/Highway 1 intersection to pick up trash that had accumulated in the ditches.

“We saw all the garbage on the side there so we decided we were going to go pick it all up because it looked really terrible,” said Goode.

She and the kids, who wore Canadian flags on their backs, picked up a lot of vehicle fluid containers (oil, windshield cleaner), fast food cups/containers, etc.

“The grossest things we saw were quite a few baby diapers,” said Goode.

While initially hesitant to spend a sunny afternoon picking up refuse, Savannah and Serge were encouraged by drivers passing by.

“It was really cute because they were kind of dragging their feet a little bit in the beginning,” said Goode. “Then a few truckers honked at them and other people honked at them and they got excited and all into it.”

Goode said a neighbour contacted the District of Sicamous and the pile of bagged waste she and the kids collected was picked up soon after.

“I want my kids to have pride in their community for sure,” said Goode of her kids’ community service. “I think it’s important for them.”

The District of Sicamous’ annual community clean-up event is expected to return in April.

