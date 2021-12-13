Members of the White Lake Fire Department were all smiles after another successful annual food drive. The fire department gathered more than 1,600 lbs. of food and $2,300 during the Dec. 7 food drive for donation to the Sorrento Food Bank. (Contributed)

Community steps up for White Like Fire Department food drive

More than 1,600 lbs. of food, $2,300 collected for Sorrento Food Bank

Members of the White Lake Fire Department were grateful to their community for giving big to the fire department’s 14th annual food drive held on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The fire department collected 1,605 lbs of food and $2,300, which were delivered to the Sorrento Food Bank.

