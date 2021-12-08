Gerry Tilley receives the keys Chase Seniors Transit’s second vehicle from Jason DeBlois, general manager at the Kamloops Ram Dodge Jeep dealership. (Contributed)

Community steps up in support of second vehicle for Chase Seniors Transit

Thanks to a long list of supporters the Chase Community Services Society (CCSS) was able to expand its fleet for seniors transit.

A successful fundraiser allowed the CCSS to purchase for its Chase Seniors Transit service a 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan. According to the CCSS, the new wheels will be used to transport Chase seniors, handicapped or disabled individuals to medical appointments in Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Vernon.

CCSS directors are grateful to the businesses, companies, service clubs and local residents who made a financial donation to the project named Partners in Service.

Chase Seniors Transit already operated, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Interior Health, a seven-seat passenger van equipped with a rear wheelchair lift was acquired for the service to help residents get to doctor appointments, care programs, the pharmacy or any other social or health needs.

That service began operation in January 2020. Over time, the CCSS received repeated requests for travel outside of Chase, for example to hospitals in Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon. So it was decided a second vehicle was needed.

The service is available at no charge, though users are asked to register by calling 778-586-6565.

The Chase Community Services Society is a non-profit volunteer group and donations are still welcome. Qualified drivers are also needed, and anyone interested in more information about donating or becoming a driver may contact Blaine Covington at 250-679-4424, or Gerry Tilley at 250-679-8613.

Read more: Chase Community Services Society seeks to expand transit options for seniors

