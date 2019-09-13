B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officers will be conducting ‘attractant audits’ and ticketing violators of the B.C. Wildlife Act

B.C. citizens are being warned against leaving anything outside a bear might find appetizing as the sleepy creatures will be out searching for food before the hibernation season.

“Bears are foraging for food before denning – meaning leaving out your garbage, pet food or fallen fruit can lure bears and create a public safety risk,” said the province’s conservation service.

Conservation officers will be patrolling residential, recreational, and commercial areas to conduct “attractant audits” and ticketing people for violations of the B.C. Wildlife Act. Penalties can range up to $575.

“Once animals become food-conditioned and habituated, they are dangerous to the public – these are not good candidates for relocation.”

The conservation services encourages citizens to report any wildlife incidents: 1-877-952-7277.

