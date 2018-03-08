Contemplative competitors

Young faces fixed in deep concentration filled the South Broadview Elementary gym Wednesday morning for the annual School District #83 elementary school chess tournament.
Approximately 70 students from throughout the school district participated in the March 7 event, playing through five rounds towards playoffs. Winners were as follows:
Grade 5 Division
• 1st – Ryan Greenhough, Bastion
• 2nd – Jayden Babisky, South Broadview
• 3rd – Taylor Watson, South Broadview
• 4th – Connor Scott, Highland Park
Grade 4 Division
• 1st – Chay Hutchinson, Bastion
• 2nd – Rylan Siegel, Bastion
• 3rd – Andre Groenewald, South Broadview
• 4th – Brendan Hughes, Bastion
Grade 3 Division
• 1st – Ari Hutchinson, Bastion
• 2nd – Tobias Ryder, Hillcrest
• 3rd – Keira Cadden, Bastion
• 4th – Marshall Luttmerding, Highland Park
