Contemplative competitors

Young faces fixed in deep concentration filled the South Broadview Elementary gym Wednesday morning for the annual School District #83 elementary school chess tournament.

Approximately 70 students from throughout the school district participated in the March 7 event, playing through five rounds towards playoffs. Winners were as follows:

Grade 5 Division

• 1st – Ryan Greenhough, Bastion

• 2nd – Jayden Babisky, South Broadview

• 3rd – Taylor Watson, South Broadview

• 4th – Connor Scott, Highland Park

Grade 4 Division

• 1st – Chay Hutchinson, Bastion

• 2nd – Rylan Siegel, Bastion

• 3rd – Andre Groenewald, South Broadview

• 4th – Brendan Hughes, Bastion

Grade 3 Division

• 1st – Ari Hutchinson, Bastion

• 2nd – Tobias Ryder, Hillcrest

• 3rd – Keira Cadden, Bastion

• 4th – Marshall Luttmerding, Highland Park

Highland Park Elementary’s Emmy Butler ponders her next move, eventually winning the game in Round 4 of School District #83 elementary school chess tournament held at South Broadview on Wednesday, March 7. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Parkview Elementary’s Ella Suk pauses before making a move in Round 4 of the School District #83 elementary school chess tournament held at South Broadview on Wednesday, March 7. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Column: Is there a better burger?

Contemplative competitors

