Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

The first official day of fall isn’t until Sept. 22, but it will certainly feel like autumn this week in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler weather pattern across the region, with showers off and on almost everyday.

There will be a significant improvement in air quality due to an unstable airmass pushing out the smoke from the B.C. wildfires.

RELATED: Military marches into Princeton BC and lends hand to firefighters

However, Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Ervin says areas such as Similkameen and South Okanagan may experience local smoke due to the wildfires still burning in that region.

Southerly winds will pick up in the afternoon, on Monday, for Kelowna and Vernon, while the South Okanagan will see northwest winds of about 20 km/hr.

Tuesday, the Okanagan and Shuswap are forecast to receive thunderstorms starting in the afternoon with temperatures about 19 C.

Wednesday, temperatures are anticipated to drop across the region to 14 C in the Shuswap and 16 C in the Okanagan.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
