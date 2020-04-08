Organizers have canceled Lumby Days 2020, set for June 12-14, due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

Coronavirus cancels rural Okanagan communities biggest events

The 65th annual event celebrating the village’s incorporation was set for June 12-14; will go in 2021

The 65th annual Lumby Days is going to be a blow-out and live up to the theme.

When it does happen.

Organizers have canceled the 2020 event, slated for June 12-14 with its Happy 65th Birthday Lumby Days theme, due to COVID-19.

“We’ve been watching what’s been happening over the past many weeks and the timeline to prepare was running out,” said Lumby Days chairperson Merna Alexander.

It’s the first time the event has ever been canceled.

Meanwhile a similar situation has unfolded in a neighbouring community with Cherryville Days cancelled. The annual event usually goes the first weekend of June.

The Lumby Days organizing committee could not secure insurance needed for the food vendors, events and parade until at least the end of May, which would have left only two weeks to prepare for the event.

Said Mayor Kevin Acton: “Lumby Days is a long way off and although the group in charge were committed to doing everything in their power to make it happen, in the end, the prospect of not having insurance coverage was the game-changer.”

Lumby Days does not charge admission so fundraising is another key to the event’s success. Alexander said with businesses closing and people being laid off, it was not reasonable to expect Lumby Days to be helped out financially.

“Clubs, organizations and the schools are also staying safe and they need to get their committees together, that’s what makes Lumby Days a success,” added Alexander, who said the goal is to celebrate the village’s 65th birthday next year.

“We’ll be really happy to have this behind us.”

The theme will be carried over to 2021.

READ MORE: Former Lumby councillor fondly remembered

READ MORE: Armed robbery of legal grow-op in Sicamous ends in arrest near Enderby


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEvents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Shuswap family in isolation rises to musical challenge
Next story
Coming together to Do Some Good in the Shuswap

Just Posted

Pink supermoon lights up night sky in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Largest and brightest full moon of the year was most visible on April 7

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports fire is believed to have been human caused

Coming together to Do Some Good in the Shuswap

Salmon Arm Observer joins local tech company to support community causes

Shuswap residents, distiller respond to safety, sanitization needs at seniors care facilities

Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery shifts to making sanitizer to support community

VIDEO: Salmon Arm family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine used to share efforts to avoid spread of COVID-19

Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, fear it’s a mistake

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

RCMP probe sudden death of North Okanagan child

8 year old flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

Appointments available at Summerland after hours clinic

Telephone and video communications will be provided during COVID-19 pandemic

Fire on evening of April 7 reported near Pyramid Provincial Park

A small wildfire near Pyramid Provincial Park south of Summerland is under… Continue reading

WATCH: Okanagan country singer serenades Predator Ridge residents

Melissa Livingstone wanted to help spread joy through music

Kettle Valley Steam Railway cancels Easter trains

Decision comes as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

Column: Supermoon a reminder we will get through this

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Kelowna author raising money for scholarships

Roxi Harms said all book proceeds go to the scholarship fund

Most Read