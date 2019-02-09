Judy and Dan Deboer let their artistic talents flourish through creations of glass and metal. (Leah Blain/Salmon Arm Observer)

Couple express creative talent through metal and glass

Friends and Neighbours/Leah Blain

Judy Deboer is known around the Shuswap and in the artists’ circles for her beautiful stained glass creations. Her style is abstract; she didn’t want to do typical stained glass pictures.

“I don’t like tradition. I like outside the box.”

But her relationship with stained glass didn’t have an auspicious beginning.

“I hated it,” she says laughing and looking at her husband, Dan. “You bought me tools and a course and I started doing it. In the beginning I cut myself and I burned myself.”

She got into her new hobby and then came along the twins, Ryan and Dawson. Pretty soon she was taking the boys on road trips to farmers’ markets and art shows as her hobby turned into a business.

“We went everywhere – the Harrison Art Festival, the White Rock Art Festival – that was beautiful – the New Denver Garlic Festival, and Art in the Park in Kamloops.”

Judy’s family moved to the Shuswap when she was a teenager. She grew up working in her parents plastics factory in Calgary. When they moved to Salmon Arm they started Lakeside Plastics.

“I think it gave me a good work ethic,” she says.

Related: Friends and Neighbours: A passion for rocks and clocks

Related: Exhibiting at the fair adds to excitement, says ongoing champ

Dan also worked for his parents growing up. His parents, Pete and Helen Deboer, had a dairy farm in Grandview Bench.

“I ended up owning it with my dad and about 20 years ago we sold it,” he says. By that time he and Judy were married. Being a farmer’s wife was just something Judy had never envisioned being a city girl through and through.

They met at Sidetrax bar. Judy went over to talk to Dan.

“I knew of Dan and that he drove a red Trans Am. I was ordering my own – a white one. I just went up to him and said, ‘How do you like your car?’ and, I’ll never forget this, he gave me the keys.”

She and her friend were excited to take it by themselves for a test drive but it had a distinct farm odour.

“It reeked of manure and we went ‘eeeewwww,’” she says laughing at the memory. “After that Dan wouldn’t leave me alone.”

This year they’re celebrating 33 years of marriage. In these past few years Dan has found his own creative talent by accident, or rather, by necessity.

“I wanted a dog gate,” he says. The dog gate was not only efficient but also a work of art. Soon he was getting orders for gates, privacy screens and metal art. He does his work free-hand. Animals and nature are popular themes, everything from crows, herons and owls to salmon, elephants and sunflowers. (He did the gate for the Falling Coconut in Enderby and metal art for the Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm).

Judy doesn’t spend the hours doing her stained glass anymore because her years of being a florist has taken its toll.

“I live in chronic pain. I basically have to limit myself; I can’t sit for more than two hours. I do it part time and I still do a few festivals and shows.”

It’s something they enjoy doing together as Dan takes his art on the road as well. They make it affordable because it shouldn’t be a luxury when it’s really a necessity, just like food is for the body.

“We make attainable art,” says Judy. “Art feeds your soul.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm businesses, services help students gain work experience

Just Posted

Couple express creative talent through metal and glass

Friends and Neighbours/Leah Blain

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Salmon Arm ringette player prepares to set out for Canada Winter Games

Courtney Bacon joins Team B.C. as a forward during national competition

CSRD Environmental Team Leader exports skills to Vietnam

Ben Van Nostrand will travel to the cities of Hoi An and Bac Giang to share sanitation knowledge

Man wanted for Salmon Arm robbery the same who evaded capture in Sicamous

Police attempted to arrest 29-year-old Michael David Trosky on Dec. 17 and Jan. 2

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Alternate route open as Highway 97 remains closed between Peachland and Summerland

Crews continue to see slope movement at the site of the rockslide

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

B.C. government, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Most Read