COVID-19: Holiday Market, Tree Light-up in Salmon Arm cancelled

The excitement was short-lived.

Although Downtown Salmon Arm announced 10 days ago that the Tree Light-up and Holiday Market would be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 28, plans have changed.

Downtown Salmon Arm Manager Lindsay Wong said in light of recent announcements from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Holiday Market and Tree Light-up are cancelled. The tree lights will be turned on, but without fanfare.

For the youngsters, there’s still a StoryWalk, where the pages of a book are posted in a series of business windows throughout downtown. This will be ongoing until Jan. 4.

Wong said the free family movie will still be showing at the Salmar Classic on Nov. 28, but Photos with Santa has been postponed from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12.

Dinner and A Movie takes place on Wednesdays in December, where you can purchase a meal or dinner special for dine-in or take-away to receive an adult’s free movie pass, which will be valid until March 31.

Shop and Win Entry forms will be available at merchants and shops downtown, with no purchase necessary. You can enter for a chance to win Downtown Dollar prizes of $150, $250 and $350. The draw date is Dec. 21.

Downtown Salmon Arm points out that events may be altered or cancelled due to changing COVID-19 protocols.

For more information, visit salmonarmdowntown.com, visit the Facebook page, or email info@salmonarmdowntown.com.

