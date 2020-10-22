COVID-19 leaves Falkland Church in a lurch

For the first time in 34 years, the Falkland Community Church will not be having a fall supper.

“These fall suppers are actually older than the church itself,” church secretary Irene Morck said.

Part of the fundraising to build the church 33 years ago, was a ‘fowl’ supper put on by the Falkland & District Community Church & Fellowship Society.

“That’s when five different denominations and the whole community worked together to realize the dream of a community church building,” said Morck, of the event that usually takes place early to mid November.

“People have been coming faithfully, year after year, from as far away as Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops to partake of delicious home cooking – turkey and all the trimmings, including homemade cranberry sauce, plus homemade pie or apple crisp.”

This year, due to COVID-19, the turkey dinner is off, but the Falkland Community Church Society will still gratefully accept any help toward its insurance, natural gas and electricity, plus new shingles and basement flooring. Donations with a mailing address will receive an income tax receipt. Send donations to FDCCFS, Box 101, Falkland, B.C., V0E 1W0. Or online through canadahelps.org, type in Falkland Community Church.

Almost two years ago, the church society set up a temporary, special TLC fund-raiser for big maintenance and repair projects. So far, with the TLC fund, they have managed new furnaces, exterior painting, a security gate, handicap ramp repair, and LED basement lighting. But from now on, they ask that donations go through just the general fund of the society to save a lot of extra book keeping for their hard-working (volunteer) treasurer. So, any much-appreciated contributions should be marked simply as ‘donation.’

“And, hopefully, next fall, the Falkland Community Church will be able to invite everyone to their 34th Turkey Supper,” said Morck.

