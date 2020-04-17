COVID-19: Vernon coffee shop honours B.C. health officials with doughnuts

It’s doughnut Friday at Ratio Coffee and Pastry in downtown Vernon, and this time around, the staff have put together some creative toppings to honour British Columbia’s health experts on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are big on leadership at Ratio!” a social media post reads. “Today we honoured two amazing leaders in our province right now. Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
“They have both become our superheroes.”
Doughnuts with a Superman-like logo emblazoned with a capital ‘B’ while the Avenger’s ‘A’ logo topped the ever-popular tasty treat in a nod to the provincial health officer and health minister.
“Regardless of political party lines, I think we can all agree that these two have given our province clear vision, a compelling and compassionate model of how we are to act in this time and as well, they have been transparent and engaged with the public,” Ratio said in a post to social media.
The coffee shop also gave its thanks and appreciation to all frontline medical workers.
“You are all our superheroes.”
Ratio, like most businesses in Vernon, has had to adapt the way it serves its customers amid the pandemic.
Ratio Coffee and Pastry has implemented social distancing protocols, online ordering at ratiocoffee.ca and curbside pickup.
The changes haven’t slowed doughnut orders much though as they still sell out rather quickly.
Pre-orders for doughnut open Wednesday evening and they are available for pickup after 10 a.m. on Fridays.
Other flavours that were available Friday, April 17, were Speaking Moistly mojito cruller, Tiger King ring, RIP Don Lewis ring, Video Games Forever brownie bit ring, gluten-free Netflix ring and vegan Disney+ ring. These have all since sold out.
