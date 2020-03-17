The District of Coldstream is closing municipal buildings amid COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)

COVID concerns close Coldstream quarters

District offices closed as of May 18, staff still available by phone and email

Another community office is closing its doors.

The public will no longer be able to physically access the District of Coldstream’s municipal offices as of Wednesday, March 18.

“This necessary action is being taken to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Trevor Seibel, chief administrative officer, in a release.

District staff will still be available by phone or email. Any essential services that require meeting with staff will be done by appointment only. A targeted reopening date of April 6 has been set.

“However, this is subject to change based on the ever changing environment we are currently operating in,” said Seibel.

Coldstream continues to monitor the public health updates related to COVID-19 which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Although the Public Health Agency of Canada and the BC Centre for Disease Control still assess the public health risk as low for Canada, this could change rapidly. There is an increased risk of more severe outcomes for Canadians aged 65 and over, with compromised immune systems or with underlying medical conditions. The BC Health Officer has recently banned any gatherings over 50 people.

READ MORE: Vernon district prepares for school closures

READ MORE: City of Vernon to close all recreation facilities

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Concerns over open border linger for Osoyoos residents

Just Posted

Mayor says Salmon Arm’s plans for COVID-19 to be shared Wednesday

In an address to the city, Alan Harrison urges hygiene, distance and, above all, kindness

Shuswap Theatre postpones St. Patrick’s Day concert amid COVID-19 concerns

Decisions about the April production will be made as events unfold

Update: Helicopter used to save stranded sledder east of Sicamous

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers help with the rescue

The spread of COVID-19 virus making its mark in Salmon Arm

Efforts to curtail the virus include the cancellation of hockey games and more

COVID-19 adds a little sunshine to the adventures of a Salmon Arm couple

Timing was perfect for a couple of travellers touring Vietnam

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

COVID-19 causing mixed reactions for Kelowna cosmetic businesses

One shop is staying, while the others are closing shop after B.C. declares public health emergency

Man arrested in Penticton after allegedly assaulting taxi driver, stealing cab

34-year-old Tyler Lemire charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Garry Norkum owner and manager of Cyclepath in Kelowna encourages biking at this time

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice

Most Read