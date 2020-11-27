CP Holiday Train at Home to give $7,000 to Salmon Arm food bank

Council members express appreciation for support of the Shuswap from CP Rail

CP Rail received kudos from Salmon Arm council for its plans to fund community food banks despite having no actual Holiday Train this year.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said that in his role of chair of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, he stressed the need to publicize CP’s virtual train – the ‘Holiday Train at Home,’ so people will participate and will learn about the work CP is doing.

Flynn said he also wanted to mention what Canoe has already done.

“They had their canoe out on Saturday, filled it up with food already, and those Canooligans as I love to call them endearingly, have shown what community spirit is once again,” he said on Nov. 23.

Flynn added: “I think it’s really important, sometimes perhaps our major corporate members of our community don’t get the thanks they deserve, but CP has gone above and beyond with this Holiday Train effort, in spite of COVID.”

Read more: Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Read more: 2019 – CP Holiday Train rolls into Salmon Arm to a crowd of hundreds

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed, pointing out that CP will be donating $7,000 to the Salvation Army Food Bank, $4,000 at Canoe and $4,000 at Notch Hill, despite having only a virtual train.

He pointed out that people will still get to see Serena Ryder, The Trews, Kelly Prescott, Logan Staats and JoJo Mason.

“I know people are starved for entertainment so I think this is a real opportunity, and to thank CP as well.”

People are invited to join the Facebook Live Premiere online on Saturday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m. Pacific Time, to celebrate the holidays and donate to food banks.

For more information, go to cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmCP Holiday Train