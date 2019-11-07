Creepy doll spooks Shuswap motorists before disappearing

Halloween was almost a week ago, but the frights weren’t over for for motorists on a rural South Shuswap road.

Robin Wright was driving down Turtle Valley Road on his way to an appointment in Chase when he spotted the child-sized doll standing in the grassy fringe between the road and the railway track. He described the piece of Halloween decor left for all to see after the holiday was over as “creepy but awesome” — he said he appreciates the sense of humour of the prankster who left it behind.

He said others who drove by as he was snapping pictures of the doll appeared equally creeped out.

People commenting on Wright’s initial Facebook post noted the doll is especially unsettling to passersby because it is life-size, leading people to think it could be a real child before seeing the streaky black paint around its eyes and the Victorian gown it was dressed in.

Wright said the doll had not been there on a trip into Salmon Arm earlier that day and had vanished once again by the time he returned home.

