CRIS 2021: A Year in Review in the Okanagan

~CRIS Adaptive

As the Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS Adaptive) closes 2021, we can’t help but smile in triumph. We made it. Our 20th anniversary as an organization has been a year of staying true to our name. We are adaptive.

In 2021 we achieved great victories, but also dealt with defeats, and plenty of pivoting as the world continues to throw challenges in our way. However, like our clients, we have assessed obstacles around us and overcame them.

We received substantial support from our community for new equipment acquisition for our urban-based Adaptive Adventures and partnered with other groups to expand our participants.

Despite smoky skies and a pandemic, we celebrated our 20th anniversary this summer by offering our community, and the Okanagan community, opportunities to compete in our 2nd annual Adaptive Amazing Race. While this fundraiser was not as successful as we aimed for, we are proud of the fun and laughs we were able to give back to the wider community.

Our Adaptive Travel branch rebranded and launched as Accessible Wilderness Expeditions. Though a quiet year, we took a handful of clients on trips of a lifetime, from summiting Quiniscoe Mountain in Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park, to white water rafting on Wells Grey Provincial Park, to hunting alon beautiful Granby River.

As one client told us, “My trip reconnected me to nature and the world around me; I was able to achieve something I never thought possible.”

We want to take the time to thank all who have supported us over the years and in 2021! We are so grateful for all of our clients, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, who have journeyed alongside us, and the memories shared together.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

2021 Year in ReviewOkanagan