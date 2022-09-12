Curator digging up stories of love, heartbreak, joy and tragedy for cemetery tour

Deborah Chapman stands by the grave of Phillip Weinard, relaying tales from his adventurous life experiences that led him from Prussia, to the U.S., then to High River, Alta. and, eventually, Salmon Arm, during the 2018 Mount Ida Cemetery Tour. (File photo)

Experience a graveside look into Salmon Arm’s history with the upcoming Mount Ida Cemetery tour.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village’s curator and archivist Deborah Chapman is making preparations for her 15th Annual Cemetery Tour, which will offer stories of love, heartbreak, joy and tragedy, told on one of the prettiest knolls in Salmon Arm.

The tour takes place on Sunday, Oct. 15. Cost is $10 per person and space is limited to 35 guests. To reserve your spot, call 250-832-5243.

