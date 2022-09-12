Deborah Chapman stands by the grave of Phillip Weinard, relaying tales from his adventurous life experiences that led him from Prussia, to the U.S., then to High River, Alta. and, eventually, Salmon Arm, during the 2018 Mount Ida Cemetery Tour. (File photo)

Deborah Chapman stands by the grave of Phillip Weinard, relaying tales from his adventurous life experiences that led him from Prussia, to the U.S., then to High River, Alta. and, eventually, Salmon Arm, during the 2018 Mount Ida Cemetery Tour. (File photo)

Curator digging up stories of love, heartbreak, joy and tragedy for cemetery tour

Space limited for upcoming tour at Mt. Ida Cemetery

Experience a graveside look into Salmon Arm’s history with the upcoming Mount Ida Cemetery tour.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village’s curator and archivist Deborah Chapman is making preparations for her 15th Annual Cemetery Tour, which will offer stories of love, heartbreak, joy and tragedy, told on one of the prettiest knolls in Salmon Arm.

The tour takes place on Sunday, Oct. 15. Cost is $10 per person and space is limited to 35 guests. To reserve your spot, call 250-832-5243.

Read more: Curator digs up old stories in Salmon Arm cemetery

Read more: Who Killed Sam Kee?

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about grandparents?

Just Posted

Deborah Chapman stands by the grave of Phillip Weinard, relaying tales from his adventurous life experiences that led him from Prussia, to the U.S., then to High River, Alta. and, eventually, Salmon Arm, during the 2018 Mount Ida Cemetery Tour. (File photo)
Curator digging up stories of love, heartbreak, joy and tragedy for cemetery tour

Wildfire smoke hangs over Vernon and Coldstream, as seen from the Kal Lake Lookout Sunday, Sept.11. A smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan has been issued. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan

Crews remain on-scene of a motor-vehicle incident said to involve a semi and a pickup truck near Sicamous on the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday, Sept. 11. (Google Maps)
Vehicle incident slows Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous

A new wildfire ignited Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Shuswap at Mara Creek east of Mara Lake between Enderby and Sicamous As of Sunday, Sept. 11, B.C. Wildfire Service classifies the fire as .01 hectares in size and being held. (BCWS Wildfire Dashboard)
New Shuswap wildfire being held