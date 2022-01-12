Cyber Seniors tutors and learners meet weekly to help increase people’s comfort and confidence with technology. (Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society photo)

Cyber Seniors tutors and learners meet weekly to help increase people’s comfort and confidence with technology. (Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society photo)

Cyber Seniors tutors helping Shuswap residents stay connected

Isolation adds to demand for Literacy of the Alliance of the Shuswap Society program

This fall, Cyber Seniors computer tutoring helped more than 20 seniors in Salmon Arm, Enderby, Blind Bay, Sunnybrae and Sicamous become more comfortable with technology.

The free program matches volunteer tutors with local seniors who meet for one hour a week for six weeks, with the intention of increasing basic technology skills and knowledge.

“One-on-one tutoring and focusing on senior’s specific devices and technology goals makes Cyber Seniors a really effective program,” says program coordinator Sierre Allison. “Our oldest participant this session was 97, and her drive to learn new skills was an inspiration to her tutor”

During the October/November tutoring session, groups learned to use FaceTime to stay in touch with family members, to navigate around Facebook, set up new tablets and become more proficient with cell phones.

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society has hosted Cyber Senior Computer Tutoring programs since 2013, but has seen demand for help with technology grow in the past year as social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions have increased people’s isolation and made accessing online services a necessity for many.

The next session of Cyber Seniors will take place in February and March. If you are interested in more information about tutoring with the program or would like to sign up as a student, please contact Sierre at 250-463-4555, or email info@shuswapliteracy.ca.

Read more: Shuswap volunteers step up to help children’s literacy program

Read more: Shuswap organization aims to help seniors become more cyber savvy

