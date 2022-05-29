Cycle for Strong Kids surpasses $80,000 goal to support Okanagan families

Friends and family cheered on loved ones as they cycled for 45 minutes (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Cycle for Strong Kids was back on Sunday after two pandemic cancelled years.

Donations were still coming in last Capital News checked, but VP of fundraising for YMCA Kelowna Rhonda Zakala says they expect the total to surpass $100,000.

Zakala noted the cycle is the YMCA’s largest fundraiser.

“We had over 30 teams from the community, a lot of business groups, members from our centres all around. They sign up for a time slot and everybody rides for 45 minutes, and they do peer to peer fundraising in advance.”

Cycling started at 8 a.m. at the H2O Fitness Centre and just before the last group of riders finished at noon, Zakala said they had surpassed the $80,000 goal.

“Every gift that is made today goes directly to helping young families, single families, children from low income families be able to afford essential services at the Y – summer camps, after school programs. Just being able to learn how to swim with their friends.”

All the funds raised will stay local and support families in the Okanagan.

Prizes were handed out for costumes, enthusiasm, and more at the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

YMCA VP of Fundraising and Marketing Rhonda Zakala riding alongside participants at the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)