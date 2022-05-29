Friends and family cheered on loved ones as they cycled for 45 minutes (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Friends and family cheered on loved ones as they cycled for 45 minutes (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Cycle for Strong Kids surpasses $80,000 goal to support Okanagan families

Over 30 teams participated in the event

Cycle for Strong Kids was back on Sunday after two pandemic cancelled years.

Donations were still coming in last Capital News checked, but VP of fundraising for YMCA Kelowna Rhonda Zakala says they expect the total to surpass $100,000.

Zakala noted the cycle is the YMCA’s largest fundraiser.

“We had over 30 teams from the community, a lot of business groups, members from our centres all around. They sign up for a time slot and everybody rides for 45 minutes, and they do peer to peer fundraising in advance.”

Cycling started at 8 a.m. at the H2O Fitness Centre and just before the last group of riders finished at noon, Zakala said they had surpassed the $80,000 goal.

“Every gift that is made today goes directly to helping young families, single families, children from low income families be able to afford essential services at the Y – summer camps, after school programs. Just being able to learn how to swim with their friends.”

All the funds raised will stay local and support families in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Province adds $10/day childcare spots in Thompson-Okanagan

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CyclingfundraiserKelownaYMCA

 

Prizes were handed out for costumes, enthusiasm, and more at the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Prizes were handed out for costumes, enthusiasm, and more at the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

YMCA VP of Fundraising and Marketing Rhonda Zakala riding alongside participants at the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

YMCA VP of Fundraising and Marketing Rhonda Zakala riding alongside participants at the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Riders followed challenges called out by the hosts like riding while standing (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Riders followed challenges called out by the hosts like riding while standing (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Previous story
‘Small town lawyer’: Salmon Arm’s Garrett Wynne reflects on half-a-century in law

Just Posted

More than 30 teams participated in the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cycle for Strong Kids surpasses $80,000 goal to support Okanagan families

Okanagan College EnactusOC members Ayden Clark (from left), Karsten Ensz, James Plaxton, Danielle Walker, Jackson Price, Rebekah Dingwall, MacKenna Lenarcic and Andrew Loken are off to the national championships in Toronto. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College students off to Enactus National Expo

Armstrong Shamrocks teammates Kaleb Davis (6) and Jayden Gulka join the Vernon Tigers duo of Thomas Pain (16) and Brady Kuziw in going for a loose ball during Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Saturday, May 28, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Armstrong, Vernon play to third straight TOJLL tie

In addition to cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco, e-cigaretts are also in use. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?