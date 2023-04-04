The 16th annual Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser is taking place on Sunday, May 28. (The YMCA of Southern Interior BC/Contributed)

Cycle for the kids in Kelowna

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is hosting 16th annual Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser on May 28

Get a work out in for a good cause on Sunday, May 28.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC will host its 16th annual Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser that day to help provide low-income kids with more opportunities.

“It is so important to support our local families facing financial difficulties. Our goal is to raise $130,000 for our community,” said YMCA of Southern Interior BC vice-president of philanthropy Tammie Watson.

“We are immensely grateful for the support of our sponsors, local businesses and donors who are making it possible for the Y to offer accessible programs for children and youth in our community regardless of financial circumstances.”

The 45-minute stationary ride will take place outside of H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre.

People can register either individually or as a team.

All of the proceeds go to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign to help offer children free community initiatives like parent and mental wellness programs, after-school enrichment programs for at-risk kids, and employment programs.

To register, donate, or for more details, visit the YMCA’s website.

