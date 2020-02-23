Dale family was prominent in Summerland’s past

THE DALE FAMILY This photograph shows the Dale family their first home, a tent house, close to where the intersection of Victoria Road South and Prairie Valley Road is located today. From left are Margaret Dale, George, Ruth on her horse Pearl and Thomas Dale. (Summerland Museum photo)

One of Summerland’s early pioneer families was the Dales.

This photograph shows their first home, a tent house, close to where the intersection of Victoria Road South and Prairie Valley Road is located today.

From left are Margaret Dale, George, Ruth on her horse Pearl and Thomas Dale. The Dales had 26 hectares in Prairie Valley (Dale Meadows.) The family donated 2.8 hectares (seven acres) of land for the Anglican Stone Church.

Their son George Dale was killed in the First World War while carrying a wounded soldier off the battlefield.

Ruth Dale was one of Summerland’s long serving teachers and was recognized as Citizen of the Year in 1954.

In 1906, Thomas Dale described their experience living in a tent house as “pleasant as it was unique.”

Dale Avenue and Dale Meadows Road in Summerland are named in honour of the Dale family.

