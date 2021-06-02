Daybreak Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest returns to Salmon Arm, drive-through style

Club held their biggest fundraiser of the year at the Shaw Centre on Saturday, May 29

Atlantic lobster was on the menu at the Shaw Centre for the return of a community fundraiser.

On Saturday, May 29, the Salmon Arm Daybreak Rotary Club held its annual Lobsterfest fundraiser.

While last year’s event had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s was able to run seamlessly in a new drive-thru format.

Rotary supporters were able to purchase pre-cooked Atlantic lobster or chicken meals and pick them up at the Shaw Centre, with proceeds going to the Daybreak Rotary Club’s charitable pursuits.

The Daybreak Rotarians also held silent and live auctions online, giving people an opportunity to show their support by bidding on items donated by local businesses and community members.

Previous Lobsterfests raised money for Shuswap General Lake Hospital, local splash parks and JoAnna’s house, which provides accommodations for out-of-town family members with loved ones being cared for at Kelowna General Hospital.

