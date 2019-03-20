B.C. Lt. Gov. Janet Austin is joined by Education Minister Rob Fleming, Premier John Horgan and nominees for the 2018 Excellence in Education awards at Government House, Oct. 5, 2018. (B.C. government)

Deadline extended through April to nominate top B.C. educators

Second year of Premier John Horgan’s awards offers $3,000 bursary

B.C. residents have until the end of April to nominate school support staff, principals, administrators and teachers for the 2019 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

It’s the second year of the awards, which offer bursaries of $3,000 for professional development, a $2,000 award to the school and commemorative artwork. The deadline for nominations has been extended to April 30, with 10 awards to be given this year, six to teachers, two for administrators and two for support staff.

The 30 finalists are to be announced in mid-May, and invited to a ceremony set for Oct. 4 at Government House in Victoria. last year’s awards attracted nomination of 188 educational professionals from around B.C., with presentation by Education Minister Rob Fleming, Premier John Horgan and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

Information and nomination forms are available at www.gov.bc/excellenceineducation with a listing of the categories. They include community engagement, district leadership, Indigenous education and outstanding new teacher with up to five years’ experience.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap residents climbing the walls with opening of Gym of Rock

Just Posted

Case made for free tampon dispensers in Shuswap schools

Advocate says access, anonymity key to providing less stressful experience for female students

Shuswap residents climbing the walls with opening of Gym of Rock

Region’s only climbing gym offers experience for avid climbers and first timers

Dairy farmers wary of federal effort to help industry

Concerns raised over vague details, funding access and impacts on growth

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

Video gives Shuswap sport a national audience

Views of the Salmon Arm and Larch Hills take centre stage in skiing showcase

VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

B.C. man sentenced for tying up, assaulting and robbing another man at hotel

Gabriel Stephen Nelson robbed and assaulted travelling businessman in Nanaimo in 2017

Deadline extended through April to nominate top B.C. educators

Second year of Premier John Horgan’s awards offers $3,000 bursary

B.C. girl and her toy monkey make videos to fight negativity on Facebook

Ava Ast created the Ava and Cello’s Good Deed Page last month

Detective dog, from Nelson, joins fight to combat invasive mussels

K9 Major will be on the road starting this month, hunting for quagga and zebra mussels

No cause yet for grassfire near Kamloops

Fire was about 1.8 hectares in size

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Most Read