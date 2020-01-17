Two moose were seen dining on willows by the pond at Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College campus on Friday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2020. (Valerie Dean photo)

Dining moose a welcome distraction at Salmon Arm campus

Pair feast on willows, unperturbed by onlookers at Okanagan College

A pair of moose made for a welcome distraction from study at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus.

The two were seen dining on willows at the campus pond Friday afternoon, Jan. 17. Valerie Dean, a student at the college, was thrilled by the visiting ungulates, referred to them as the campus’ “new students.”

While she couldn’t tell if they were male or female, she said the moose appeared to be on the small side and young.

Read more: GALLERY: Moose take snow stroll in North Okanagan

Read more: In photos: Shuswap's second winter storm buries cars and barricades residents

“They’re having a great time,” said Dean. “There are people walking around taking pictures, so they are watching and every once in a while their ears will pin back, but then they’ll just go back to munching.”

Photos and video by Valerie Dean

New book released on the untold Indigenous history of Revelstoke

