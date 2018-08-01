Director’s Notes: Busier year than ever for CSRD

Director Paul Demenok talks CSRD annual reports

The 2017 Columbia Shuswap Regional District Annual Report is now available on the CSRD website via the Quicklinks on the CSRD home page.

Following a brief introduction section, the report includes sections focused on the CSRD departments including finance, operations, development services, GIS and information technology and economic development.

In the introduction section, there’s a factoid page which can be used to help answer the question, “What does the CSRD do?” Some key factoids are that, in 2017, among other things, the CSRD:

Supported 14 firehalls with more than 50 pieces of major apparatus, and more than 300 active paid per call volunteers

Managed nine community water systems servicing 2,617 properties with 82 kilometres of piping, pumping 1.345 billion litres of water

Operated 94 community parks with numerous pieces of equipment and infrastructure

Maintained files on 26,440 parcels of land which saw 26 new subdivisions and 91 new lots

Diverted 2.2 million kilograms of waste from six landfill sites while operating 13 transfer and recycling stations

Supported 941 individuals through the Shuswap Emergency Social Services programs, which involved 38 Emergency Operation Centre/ESS activations

Distributed materials for over 100,000 sandbags

Administered $308,502 in grant-in-aid funding and $1.2 million in gas tax funds

Reached more than 1 million people with Shuswap tourism messaging

Managed an overall budget of $45.6 million for the regional district

In the South Shuswap, 2017 was a very busy year. Key accomplishments in Area C were:completed the Area C Governance Review Study

Conducted a comprehensive update of the Area C Parks Plan

Participated in the Shuswap Labour Market Plan, and the Shuswap Economic Development Plan

Significantly upgraded the Lakeview Place water system

Initiated the Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Hall expansion and Sunnybrae water system projects

Replaced the mini-pumper at Shuswap Fire Hall and purchased ready racks for Eagle Bay Fire Hall

Consulted with White Lake residents in regards to John Evdokimoff Park improvements

Provided funding and implementation support for the Shuswap Visitor Information kiosk program

Repaired a large water leak in the MacArthur/Reedman water system

We’re now more than 50 per cent through 2018, and I can attest that this year has been even busier than 2017. There is much yet, however, that remains to be done.

The full 2017 CSRD Annual Report is available online.

Related: South Shuswap property taxes explained

-Paul Demenok is the Area C Director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

