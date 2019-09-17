Dispose of documents at upcoming Shred-a-thon in Salmon Arm

You don’t have to remain anonymous to support North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers.

The organization is hosting a fundraising Shred-a-thon on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Mall at Piccadilly parking lot. Shredding is by donation at $5 per box of documents, to be shredded onsite by Interior Mobile Shredding.

“With the kind support of Interior Shredding we have now done three Shred-a-thons, starting in Vernon last year and then in Salmon Arm last October,” says Mike Remington with North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers. “The latter raised over $1,400 for Crime Stoppers and gave us an opportunity to talk with locals to raise the awareness of what Crime Stoppers is and how, together, we can help combat crime in our communities.

“Of course, the mere fact we are destroying personal documents can help prevent fraud and ‘identity theft’ that is becoming a very real and frightening issue for the public.”

Remington says Crime Stoppers receives no government funding and all donations received go towards paying for tips leading to arrests, as well as operation of Crime Stoppers’ website operation and telephone answering system.

Crime Stoppers is a system whereby members of the general public can provide information, with complete anonymity, that may prove useful in the investigation of criminal activity and arrest of offenders.

That anonymity is guaranteed by the Supreme Court of Canada, and Crime Stoppers and the police have no means to know the identity of the tipster.

“Since inception we,in this area alone, have received almost eight thousand tips resulting in 459 arrests and closing over five hundred cases,” said Remington. “Fourteen weapons have been recovered and almost $20,000,000 in property and drugs recovered.”

