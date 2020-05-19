Distant together: Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market returns

Janice Cannon, right, of Salmon Arm’s Little Red Hen Artisan Bakery, boxes up a selection of items for a customer at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market, which reopened on Saturday, May 16, in the parking lot by the Ross Street Plaza. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market reopened over the weekend with an emphasis on public health and physical distancing.

Saturday, May 16, marked the market’s return for the summer. Differences from last year’s opening were numerous and necessary, as farmers markets are considered an essential service in B.C. but are expected to comply with recommendations set out by the provincial health officer in response to COVID-19. Only vendors selling food and plants were present, their booths spaced widely apart, with a sanitizing station at the designated entry point.

To prevent the gathering crowds, there is currently no live entertainment being offered at the downtown market, and none of the family friendly activities that were offered last year.

Another addition to the market is an online store, under Salmon Arm Market at www.localline.ca, where orders can be made and picked up at the market held Saturdays from 9 to 1:30 p.m.

The All-Organic Farmer’s Market, which runs 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at Uptown Askew’s, also includes an online store at on localline.ca.

