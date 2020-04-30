Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz passes a cheque for $2,000 to Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society housing administrator Phaedra Idzan. (Contributed)
District grant helps residents and staff in Sicamous seniors facilities stay safe and connected
The $2,000 grant will help pay for personal protective equipment
A grant from the District of Sicamous will help staff and residents at Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society (EVSCHS) facilities stay safe and stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.
Standing at a distant arm’s length and wearing masks and gloves, Mayor Terry Rysz recently handed over a cheque for $2,000 to housing administrator Phaedra Idzan.
Idzan said the grant funds will be used to purchase much-needed personal protective equipment as well as two tablet computers which residents can use to communicate with their loved ones.
