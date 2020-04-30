Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz passes a cheque for $2,000 to Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society housing administrator Phaedra Idzan. (Contributed)

District grant helps residents and staff in Sicamous seniors facilities stay safe and connected

The $2,000 grant will help pay for personal protective equipment

A grant from the District of Sicamous will help staff and residents at Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society (EVSCHS) facilities stay safe and stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney heritage park closed but not sitting idle

Read More: Parents of missing Shuswap woman implore people to break their silence

Standing at a distant arm’s length and wearing masks and gloves, Mayor Terry Rysz recently handed over a cheque for $2,000 to housing administrator Phaedra Idzan.

Idzan said the grant funds will be used to purchase much-needed personal protective equipment as well as two tablet computers which residents can use to communicate with their loved ones.

Read More: Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh earns win in global clean cosmetic competition

Read More: Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hold Protest Poster Party to think about remaking world


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney heritage park closed but not sitting idle
Next story
Okanagan Indian band lends a hand with food amid pandemic

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney heritage park closed but not sitting idle

Projects and other work continues on village grounds, support would be appreciated

District grant helps residents and staff in Sicamous seniors facilities stay safe and connected

The $2,000 grant will help pay for personal protective equipment

Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh earns win in global clean cosmetic competition

MisMack Clean Cosmetics Art Shadow line tops in best eye colour

Stober family makes donation to support training of Okanagan’s frontline workers

Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health campaign will receive $500,000

Royal Purple stickhandles donation to Salmon Arm food banks

Spring food drive continues daily to May 2

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Body found by individual on walk in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP, B.C. Coroner’s Service investigating deceased elderly man

City of Kelowna proposing tax hike slash to 2.05%

The preliminary budget approved by council in December saw a tax increase of 4.15 per cent

Drug seizure nets four arrests by Kelowna RCMP at Playa del Sol resort

RCMP executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation

Man sentenced last year for dangerous driving in Keremeos now charged in Abbotsford

Gary Patrick Richard has been charged in relation to post office break-in and mail theft

Two arrested in airsoft gun incident at Vernon encampment

Witness reports man turned an airsoft gun on neighbour

Kelowna distillery plans Sanitizer Saturday for BC SPCA

Forbidden Spirits is issuing 500 tickets for the event

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

Osoyoos man charged with manslaughter granted bail

Roderick Ashley Flavell is charged with manslaughter in the death of Tina Seminara

Most Read