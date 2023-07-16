Andrei Dumitrache is the District of Sicamous’ new community ambassador. (DOS image)

Andrei Dumitrache is the District of Sicamous’ new community ambassador. (DOS image)

District of Sicamous hires community ambassador to uphold public safety

Andrei Dumitrache has experience with the local fire department and visitors’ centre

The District of Sicamous has a new friendly face helping create a safer community.

Andrei Dumitrache is the district’s new community ambassador, helping the bylaw enforcement officer apply bylaws, educate residents and visitors alike and help uphold community standards, reads a district release.

“Andrei comes to the District of Sicamous with experience volunteering for the Sicamous Fire Department and working for the Sicamous Visitor Centre,” reads the release.

“Drawn to the position by the opportunity to contribute to creating a cleaner and kinder community, Andrei is excited to learn lots and connect with people while on the job.”

Dumitrache enjoys learning about and practicing computer science skills and is a member of the University of Calgary’s varsity wrestling team.

