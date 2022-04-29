Lloyd Gavel, accompanied by nephew Michael Gavel (left) and son Rick Skotnitsky (centre), receives a Sicamous Community Champion certificate from Mayor Terry Rysz. The certificate was in recognition of Gavel’s more than five decades of volunteer service in the community. (Contributed)

District of Sicamous recognizes resident’s 50-plus years of volunteerism

Lloyd Gavel receives special visit, presentation from mayor

Sicamous resident Lloyd Gavel received a special presentation for his more than 50 years of volunteerism in the community.

As an expression of gratitude for Gavel’s contributions, Mayor Terry Rysz visited him on Wednesday, April 27, and presented him with a Community Champion Certificate.

A media release from the District of Sicamous describes Gavel as a true community champion, having volunteered with various non-profit organizations including the Sicamous Fire Department, Sicamous Legion Branch 99, the Sicamous Lions Club, the Kinsmen, the Eagle Valley Seniors Meals Society (Wheels to Meals), and community events such as Moose Mouse Days.

“Lloyd obtained funding for a community bus to drive seniors to Salmon Arm for their appointments and errands (before we were fortunate to have the Eagle Valley Transportation Society), plowed snow for neighbours and seniors, provided shelter to those who were stranded or stuck and grew extra food in his garden to share widely with the community,” reads the release.

Gavel and wife Jodie moved to Sicamous in 1970. The couple raised three of their six children in the community.

In addition to thanking Gavel on behalf of the district, Rysz also had a letter of appreciation for Gavel from Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo, who was unable to attend the presentation.

lachlan@saobserver.net
