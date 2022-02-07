Dogs with licences in Salmon Arm decrease despite pet popularity during COVID

Number of people buying dog licences in Salmon Arm drops drastically despite the increase in number of pet owners during pandemic. (File photo)

While the number of dogs in Salmon Arm increases, the number of dogs licenced is dropping drastically.

Residents are being urged by city staff and council to purchase their dog licences soon because the early payment discount ends Feb. 16.

Erin Jackson, the city’s acting chief administrative officer, told the city’s Feb. 7 planning meeting that in 2019, the number of licences sold was 1,951. In 2020, it dropped to 1,320. In 2021, it was 1,359. And in 2022, as of Feb. 7, just 119 licences had been sold.

Jackson said, in addition to identifying the owners of lost or stolen pets when located, the fees also help the city offset the costs of providing services.

Licences can be purchased in person at city hall, 500 2nd Ave. NE, from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. weekdays except holidays. They can also be purchased online at https://www.salmonarm.ca/FormCenter/Dogs-12/Dog-Licence-Form-50. City hall can be reached at 250-803-4000.

Prices for the year are as follows, as of Feb. 16 and after Feb. 16, 2022:

Spayed female dog, $12 and $17. Unspayed female dog, $30 and $35. Neutered male dog, $12 and $17. Unneutered male dog, $30 and $35. Four or more dogs, under a special zoning, $130 or $135.

Coun. Kevin Flynn, who raised the issue of licensing, remarked he finds it extremely frustrating that the numbers are going down when a lot more people were getting pets during Covid.

“It’s not a big difference if you buy it (the licence) early, five dollars, but it is almost 30 per cent.

“I want the public to be aware and I think it’s really important to note if your dog is lost, your pet is lost, it can be traced by the licence, so I would encourage all residents who own pets to buy a licence and to buy it this week. A Valentine’s gift to your pet.”

