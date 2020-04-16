Donations accepted for School District No. 67 food programs

The Okanagan Skaha School District is looking for new ways to help students in need who are not able to access the breakfast program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in the district have called every student’s family after spring break.

“Those phone calls revealed that there is an increase in the number of students who are now struggling with food insecurity due to these uncertain economic times,” a news release from the school district states.

The school district is now providing weekly food hampers, filled with basic non-perishable food items and baked goods made in school kitchens by school staff.

In addition, the Starfish backpack program in Penticton and the Penny Lane backpack program in Summerland will still continue.

The food program is made possible by the ongoing support of community members who have donated to the breakfast programs in the past.

Those wishing to support the food programs now may send a cheque payable to School District No. 67 and dropped off through the mail slot at the school board office, 426 Jermyn Ave., Penticton,

Donations may also be made by e-transfer, sent to accountsreceivable@summer.com. For the security question, please use “What city do we live in?” with the answer of “Penticton.”

Those sending an e-transfer of $50 or more are eligible to receive a charitable donation receipt. For the receipt, please email vpowell@summer.com separately, with the name and address for the receipt and the amount and date of the e-transfer.

Non-perishable food items for hampers can also be dropped off at Penticton Secondary School. A collection bin is located at the front entrance of the school and will be available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While the collection point is Penticton Secondary School, the support is being supported throughout the school district.

