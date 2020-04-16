(Stock photo)

Donations accepted for School District No. 67 food programs

Programs will continue during COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan Skaha School District is looking for new ways to help students in need who are not able to access the breakfast program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in the district have called every student’s family after spring break.

“Those phone calls revealed that there is an increase in the number of students who are now struggling with food insecurity due to these uncertain economic times,” a news release from the school district states.

READ ALSO: Program provides food to Summerland children

READ ALSO: Schools in South Okanagan receive much-needed donations

The school district is now providing weekly food hampers, filled with basic non-perishable food items and baked goods made in school kitchens by school staff.

In addition, the Starfish backpack program in Penticton and the Penny Lane backpack program in Summerland will still continue.

The food program is made possible by the ongoing support of community members who have donated to the breakfast programs in the past.

Those wishing to support the food programs now may send a cheque payable to School District No. 67 and dropped off through the mail slot at the school board office, 426 Jermyn Ave., Penticton,

Donations may also be made by e-transfer, sent to accountsreceivable@summer.com. For the security question, please use “What city do we live in?” with the answer of “Penticton.”

Those sending an e-transfer of $50 or more are eligible to receive a charitable donation receipt. For the receipt, please email vpowell@summer.com separately, with the name and address for the receipt and the amount and date of the e-transfer.

Non-perishable food items for hampers can also be dropped off at Penticton Secondary School. A collection bin is located at the front entrance of the school and will be available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While the collection point is Penticton Secondary School, the support is being supported throughout the school district.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Leaf pick-up springs into action in North Okanagan city

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council praises plan for feed mill to support poultry operation

Land commission approval needed because more than 50 per cent of product might come from off-farm

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball gets permission to build batting cage

City council gives the nod following a couple of years of staff’s discussion with the association

Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, April 14

Chase Fire Department responds to grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Braking device swiped from Shuswap zipline company

Chase’s Treetop Flyers appeals to public for return of Zipstop unit

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

LETTER: Golf courses should be closed

Golfers have been asked to stay at home during COVID-19 pandemic

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

Donations accepted for School District No. 67 food programs

Programs will continue during COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna man exemplifies perseverance during Limb Loss Awareness month

April is Limb Loss Awareness Month

COVID Canada: Calm, cool and collected

As tests of leadership go, a global pandemic must be considered fearsome.… Continue reading

Kelowna aerospace company manufacturing PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to the front lines

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be located elsewhere

Other locations in community would be better suited for project

Summerland Health Centre evacuated

Odour of diesel fuel noticed in facility on morning of April 16

Most Read