Kerosene lamps are one of the sources of light along the approximately six-kilometre route enjoyed by participants in the Larch Hills Lantern Ski held Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022. (Marcia Beckner photo)

Kerosene lamps are one of the sources of light along the approximately six-kilometre route enjoyed by participants in the Larch Hills Lantern Ski held Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022. (Marcia Beckner photo)

Donations at successful Larch Hills Lantern Ski doubled by Rotary

Rotary Club of Salmon Arm tops up donations to food bank

Postponing the annual Larch Hills Lantern Ski turned out to be a win for participants and a Salmon Arm food bank.

Initially scheduled for Dec. 29, the cross-country ski event was moved to Saturday, Jan. 8 due to extreme cold.

Saturday evening’s temperature of around -7 C was much more agreeable to the up to 900 people who participated in the event, which included a six-kilometre route lit by approximately 200 kerosene and paper-bag lanterns.

According to Kari Wilkinson with the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm, people from all over the region who attended came with bags of food, money and gift cards to donate to the Second Harvest food bank. Those donations, totalling $2,419.50, are being matched by the club through its Double Up Your Donation Campaign.

“Combined with the food and gift cards, this means Second Harvest food bank is receiving over $5,000 from the Larch Hills Nordic Society Lantern Ski,” said Wilkinson.

Read more: Rescheduled Larch Hills Lantern Ski takes place this Saturday

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armcross country skiing

Previous story
Cyber Seniors tutors helping Shuswap residents stay connected

Just Posted

A candle-lit tree helped light the way for skiers participating in the Larch Hills Lantern Ski event held Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022. (Marcia Beckner photo)
Donations at successful Larch Hills Lantern Ski doubled by Rotary

Ashlee Kingsbury was recognized as one of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Ashlee Kingsbury

Nanaimo RCMP were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on Old Island Highway and Oliver Road the night of Sept. 6. (News Bulletin file)
Running vehicle stolen in Armstrong, Salmon Arm woman arrested

One of the many faces of Salmon Arm Bay on Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Column: Thinking 2022 could be the Year of the Child