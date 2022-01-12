Donations at successful Larch Hills Lantern Ski doubled by Rotary

Kerosene lamps are one of the sources of light along the approximately six-kilometre route enjoyed by participants in the Larch Hills Lantern Ski held Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022. (Marcia Beckner photo)

Postponing the annual Larch Hills Lantern Ski turned out to be a win for participants and a Salmon Arm food bank.

Initially scheduled for Dec. 29, the cross-country ski event was moved to Saturday, Jan. 8 due to extreme cold.

Saturday evening’s temperature of around -7 C was much more agreeable to the up to 900 people who participated in the event, which included a six-kilometre route lit by approximately 200 kerosene and paper-bag lanterns.

According to Kari Wilkinson with the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm, people from all over the region who attended came with bags of food, money and gift cards to donate to the Second Harvest food bank. Those donations, totalling $2,419.50, are being matched by the club through its Double Up Your Donation Campaign.

“Combined with the food and gift cards, this means Second Harvest food bank is receiving over $5,000 from the Larch Hills Nordic Society Lantern Ski,” said Wilkinson.

Read more: Rescheduled Larch Hills Lantern Ski takes place this Saturday

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armcross country skiing