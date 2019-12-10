Chris Harris of the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society receives the top prize from Meghan and Chad Cameron of Cameron Exteriors Ltd. during the Shuswap Women Who Wine Community Giving Event on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Donkey refuge wins big at Shuswap Women Who Wine event

More than $4,000 awarded to Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge for education project

Donkeys of Turtle Valley were the big winners during the recent Shuswap Women Who Wine event at Salmon Arm’s Chances Casino.

More than $5,000 was given to local non-profit groups during the Shuswap Women Who Wine’s 6th Community Giving event, held at the casino on Friday, Dec. 6. Receiving the bulk of the money, $4,240, was Chris Harris and the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge.

Harris said the funding will go towards an education centre at the refuge.

“The evening was magical and the group was so welcoming and supportive,” said Harris of the event.

The Shuswap Association for Community Living and the Shuswap Children’s Association each received $540 to help fund their needs. The funding was awarded after representatives from each of the groups did a presentation during the Community Giving event, explaining projects they’re working on that could use financial support. At the start of the event, attendees each donate $100. After the presentations, attendees choose by secret ballot who the money will go to, with 80 per cent going to the presenter with the most votes, and the remaining 20 per cent divided among the runner ups.

Anyone interested in joining Shuswap Women Who Wine, a monthly women’s networking group, or would like to attend a future event, may visit www.womenwhowine.ca or email info@womenwhowine.ca.

 

Meghan and Chad Cameron of Cameron Exteriors Ltd. present a donation to the Shuswap Children’s Association executive director Jo-Anne Crawford during the Shuswap Women Who Wine Community Giving Event on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

