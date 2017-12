Darlene and Ellis Moffat roast hot dogs on a crackling fire during the downtown Winter Solstice celebration on Thursday, Dec. 21.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Along with a chance to roast hot dogs marshmallows and chestnuts the event featured crafts for kids at Shuswap Pie Company and Dolce Bistro and Cappuccino Bar. Downtown businesses stayed open later than usual to help people get their last minute Christmas shopping done.