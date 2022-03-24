Old photos inspire sunny now-and-then tour of downtown Salmon Arm

Currently home to Pink Cherry, 111 Hudson Ave. was formerly Castle of Toys. According to the Salmon Arm Museum, the building was originally Collier’s Super Value Food Story, built in 1949 by Barrister and Solicitor Donald S. McTavish and Dentist W.H. Letham. (Downtown Salmon Arm image)

Downtown Salmon Arm took advantage of a sunny Thursday afternoon to have a have a now-and-then look at some of the city’s well-known buildings.

On March 24, the city’s downtown improvement association shared a video on social media featuring several buildings along with images of how each of those buildings used to appear.

“We uncovered a box of old photos and are enjoying the Now and Then perspective! Some of us have changed quite a lot and others seem just the same,” reads the post.

Another way to explore historic Salmon Arm is with the OnThisSpot app, which provides a virtual guided walking tour with various stops where the app allows users to view and compare different landmarks and locations with what is there now.

