Old photos inspire sunny now-and-then tour of downtown Salmon Arm

Downtown Salmon Arm took advantage of a sunny Thursday afternoon to have a have a now-and-then look at some of the city’s well-known buildings.
On March 24, the city’s downtown improvement association shared a video on social media featuring several buildings along with images of how each of those buildings used to appear.
“We uncovered a box of old photos and are enjoying the Now and Then perspective! Some of us have changed quite a lot and others seem just the same,” reads the post.
Another way to explore historic Salmon Arm is with the OnThisSpot app, which provides a virtual guided walking tour with various stops where the app allows users to view and compare different landmarks and locations with what is there now.
