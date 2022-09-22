Downtown Treat Trail, Spooktacular returning to Salmon Arm

Several popular fall festivities, some not seen since 2019, are returning to Salmon Arm.

The Salmon Arm Apple Festival will be back at the Ross Street Plaza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Shuswap Food Action Society and Askew’s Foods have been working behind the scenes to bring back this event hosted by Downtown Salmon Arm and celebrating the city’s apple-growing heritage. As with past apple fests, local orchardists will again be offering their wares, and a mobile juicing station will be onsite. The event coincides with the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market.

On Oct. 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., musicians, dancers and food truck operators will be making some noise at the downtown intersection of Hudson and McLeod for the Loud and Proud Celebration. Featured artists/performers include The Della Kit, playing at 5 p.m., the Hyaenas at 7:30 and a DJ spinning music starting at 9. Just For Kicks dancers will perform between sets. The event is a kick-off for the Salmon Arm Pride Project Arts & Awareness Festival, offered by partners including the Salmon Arm Arts Council, Downtown Salmon Arm, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, ROOTSandBLUES, the City of Salmon Arm and the Salmon Arm Arts Centre.

The goal of the Pride Project Arts & Awareness Festival is to find creative ways to include the whole community in furthering 2SLGBTQ+ awareness, visibility and acceptance, using the arts as a binding force. Everyone is invited to join together and celebrate all things Pride.

For Halloween, Downtown Salmon Arm and participating businesses are once again hosting the Downtown Treat Trail. Returning after a two-year hiatus, this will be the 30th anniversary of the Treat Trail, planned for 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

“Created as a safe alternative to traditional Trick or Treating for young families, many businesses in Downtown Salmon Arm purchase and hand out candy or other treats outside their stores to kids dressed in their Halloween best,” said Downtown Salmon Arm. Further event details will be made available on Downtown Salmon Arm’s Facebook page.

Another Salmon Arm Halloween classic, Spoooktacular, returns this October to R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum. This will be the 25th year for Spooktacular, which will again offer for young ones a not-so-frightening Pumpkin Patch Trail, a colouring room, stories in Mt. Ida Church and more. For those fearless enough to face things that go bump in the night, there’s the Spook Trail, the Haunted House and Shady Lane. Gates open at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite Halloween costumes. Kids under age 13 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. An admission fee will be charged at the gate. Watch for dates and further details at www.salmonarmmuseum.org.

