Duncan native stretches legs in Salmon Arm during cross-country run for charities

Duncan B.C. native Rick Fall made his way through Salmon Arm on Wednesday, April 28, during the early days of his cross-country run, from Victoria to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to raise money for Make-A-Wish Canada and Childhood Cancer Canada. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The total distance of Fall’s journey is around 4,200 kilometres, or 100 marathons, averaging 42 km a day. Fall was accompanied by his wife, Colette, who was driving a camper van covered with information the run.

Inspired by Terry Fox and people he has run with who have done their own fundraisers, Fall decided to do one of his own. He doesn’t have direct connections to either of the charities he is supporting, though he lost his mother to cancer in 2013, and a niece from Duncan had a wish granted several years ago.

Fall spent the night in Salmon Arm and was planning to be in Revelstoke by the weekend.

For more information, or to “follow Rick,” visit fallorick.com. Information about the charities is available at childhoodcancer.ca and makeawish.ca.

With files by Kevin Rothbauer, Cowichan Valley Citizen.

