Eagle River Secondary Leadership class gives funds to the food bank

A leadership class at Eagle River Secondary has stepped up to raise a sizeable donation for the Eagle Valley Resource Centre’s food bank.

Teacher James Wagstaff said a team of students put in plenty of extra time during their lunch break or before school to organize a raffle at the Christmas craft and trade fair held at Eagle River Secondary on Nov. 17.

“It requires a bit of extra dedication from the kids involved,” Wagstaff said.

Wagstaff said he was impressed when students raised $480 for the foodbank last year, but was pleasently surprised when they exceeded last year’s total raising $900 for the food bank this year.

Several local businesses donated items to be raffled off.

